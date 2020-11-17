Flames Engulf Jacob’s Pillow

(The following information in this article was provided by Western Mass News, WGGB-TV, ABC 40 and WSHM-TV, CBS 3 in Springfield, Massachusetts for on-air and on-line usage. Information was also obtained via an article featured in The New York Times. The photo image was provided by the Town of Monterey's Highway Department)

The skyline in "Beautiful Becket' was tarnished earlier this morning as several Berkshire County Fire Departments were summoned to put out a structure fire early tuesday morning at Jacob's Pillow, a popular venue that hosted a series of dance performances during the summer months. The blaze broke out around 7 am on Tuesday at The Doris Duke Theater which seated over 200 people as this past summer's shows were canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The building collapsed after a series of flames consumed this well-known entertainment destination that attracted visitors from our local area and nationwide. Firefighters from The Monterey Fire Department were called to blast copious amounts of water as the facility was reduced to a mountain of charred wood. Photos of the blaze can be seen by logging to the Town of Monterey Fire Department's Facebook page.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation as The Bay State's Fire Marshall was called to the scene to inspect further damage. No injuries were reported.

