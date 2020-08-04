Flash Flood Watch Details for Today

Get ready for heavy wet conditions over the next 24 hours as the National Weather Service is reporting that a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for our area from 8am this morning through tomorrow (Wednesday) morning at 8am.

This means that heavy rainfall from bands of showers and embedded thunderstorms ahead of and associated with Tropical Storm Isaias will affect the region today into tonight. A total of two to four inches of rainfall is expected with isolated amounts up to six inches along and west of the Hudson River Valley. Hourly rainfall rates may exceed an inch in an hour this afternoon into this evening.

The heavy rainfall rates have the potential to cause flash flooding in urban, poor drainage and low lying areas. Smaller streams and creeks may also flood their banks due to the heavy rainfall rates.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation and could be potentially life threatening. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flooding warnings be issued.

