My family and I had a big day planned for this past Saturday. Tonya and I were bringing our granddaughter Isabelle to North Adams for one of her last soccer games of the season.

We purposely skipped lunch figuring that by the time the soccer match was over at approximately 3:30-ish we could go grab an early dinner at one of our favorite stops in North County.

Imagine our surprise when we saw the sign on the door, "Closed." 4 o'clock. On a Saturday afternoon. Needless to say, we were brokenhearted. The mouth-watering pizza. The HUGE delicious sandwiches. The beer-battered onion rings. Nope. Not today anyway. Oh, the restaurant?:

That's right. Ramuntos Brick Oven Pizza was closed, through no fault of their own. Apparently, some flooding occurred at some point on Friday, November 4. But we didn't find that out until later.

We luckily found solace(and good food!) at another restaurant nearby, Papa Ginos. Always remember, Pittsfield residents, if you need that Papa Ginos fix, the North Adams location remains open. Right near the North Adams Police Department.

Anyway, back to Ramuntos. According to their Facebook page, the popular eatery experienced major flooding damage on Friday. They are still looking into what exactly happened concerning the flooding and how it started.

However, there is some(slight) good news. Their initial post stated that they had no idea when they would be able to reopen. And although they remain closed for eat-in dining, I'm happy to report that have already resumed their pick-up and delivery options, which means you can still enjoy their amazing food! That's truly great news!

The cast and crew at Ramuntos in North Adams are an amazing group of people. I never get to eat at Ramuntos half as much as I would like, but whenever I do eat there, I can only give high marks for the friendliness of the staff.

Here's hoping that Ramuntos will be up and running at full speed as soon as possible. We're all sending them warm thoughts and well wishes. In the meantime, check their Facebook page or their website for updates on when they'll be reopening for inside dining. And grab some pick-up or order some delivery tonight!

