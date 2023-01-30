Yes, Berkshire County beer lovers, the rumors are true! A new brewery will be opening its doors this Thursday in Downtown Pittsfield. And...HALLELUJAH!! If you're a fan of craft beer or beer in general, you have reason to celebrate.

Get our free mobile app

Welcome to the Beautiful Berkshires...

Image Courtesy of Facebook Image Courtesy of Facebook loading...

Hot Plate Brewing Co.! Co-founded by a pair of transplanted New Yorkers, Sarah Real and Mike Dell’Aquila:

Image Courtesy of Facebook Image Courtesy of Facebook loading...

Those two sure look happy, don't they? Well of course they are! They own a BREWERY. I'd be happy, too, although I have no doubt that there's a lot of hard work involved:

Image Courtesy of Facebook Image Courtesy of Facebook loading...

Image Courtesy of Facebook Image Courtesy of Facebook loading...

Real and Dell'Aquila both felt that there was not enough variety in the Berkshires to serve the wants and needs of the craft beer connoisseur. So, in order to fill that void, they decided to utilize their marketing backgrounds and start up a microbrewery while at the same time trying to revitalize Downtown Pittsfield.

Image Courtesy of Facebook Image Courtesy of Facebook loading...

Image Courtesy of Facebook Image Courtesy of Facebook loading...

Hot Plate Brewing Co located on the ground floor at 1 School Street will finally be opening for business this Thursday, February 2nd at 4 p.m. According to their Facebook page, it will be a soft opening so:

We’ll only have six beers on tap, with more to follow soon. In addition to our beers, we will also have hard seltzers, cider, NA beer, and other soft drinks. We will also be adding a wine program soon.

They will also be serving some light snacks and I'm certain the menu will also be expanding at some point as well. And more good news! Their taproom is wheelchair accessible. Mmmmmm. Craft Beer.

Image Courtesy of Facebook Image Courtesy of Facebook loading...

For more information about Hot Plate Brewing Co(including how they came up with the name of the business) visit their website here. We'll leave the final words to co-owners Real and Dell'Aquila. Once again, from their Facebook page:

We can hardly believe the day is almost here, and we DEFINITELY can’t wait to welcome you all into our taproom!

Well said. Here's wishing Hot Plate Brewing Co. a very promising beginning and nothing but success in the future!

Hey, while we're on the subject of beer, please continue reading:

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.