Foo Fighters Drummer Found Dead Friday Night

Some sad news to pass along to you, Berkshire County. If you haven't heard about it yet, tributes are all over social media regarding the passing of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins was 50 years old.

No official cause of death has been given at this time however it's been reported that Taylor had 10 different drugs in his system when he died. That's according to a media statement from the Prosecutor's Office in Columbia.

Here's more on the story in case you haven't heard. Foo Fighter drummer Taylor Hawkins was found dead in his Bogota, Columbia hotel room Friday night. Everyone is still waiting on the "official" cause of death, although it looks like drugs may have played a part.

According to local officials, Hawkins had 10 different drugs in his system including opioids, antidepressants, marijuana, and benzodiazepines, which are used to help with anxiety and help people sleep.

The Foo Fighters, in a statement on their official Twitter account, posted a message:

The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family.

If you're a fan of the Foo Fighters then you know what a wildly ferocious drummer Hawkins was. Whether it was in the studio or live on stage in front of thousands, Hawkins always brought his game.

If you're a fan of the band Rush, here's a clip you should check out. At the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Rush in 2013, the Foos kicked off Rush's musical segment with Hawkins sitting in momentarily for Neil Peart(no slouch on the drums either) and Dave Grohl donning a blonde wig to look like Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson to jam on "2112":

That was pretty cool. Taylor, your talent, musicianship, sense of humor, and fierce professionalism will forever be missed. Rest In Peace.

