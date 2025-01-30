Food Experts Rate This MA Restaurant’s Pizza Among The Best

Pizza lovers! Do you know where the best pizza in Massachusetts is? How would you go about finding that out? By asking a professional, right? After all, if you're looking for an informed opinion about which pizza is best, why not ask other chefs?

Recently, Eat This, Not That! did exactly that. They asked other chefs where to find the best pizza in America. They not only inquired about the best pizza chains, but also the best regional styles.

Guess what? According to the chefs (who ought to know), there's a spot right here in Massachusetts that made the top 10 for where to find the best slices of pizza in the country.

You may disagree with their pick because, in the end, it's an unanswerable question. So many people like their pizza so many different ways. If you prefer thick, deep-dish Chicago-style pizza, then obviously you wouldn't consider some pizzeria's thin and crispy style to be the best.

Now this may be a bit of a drive for those of us who live in Western Massachusetts, but maybe the next time you're heading toward Boston, you take a slight detour. Located about a half hour from Beantown is the town of Chelmsford.

If you're a TRUE PIZZA FAN, you may want to check out Joanie's Pizza. Joanie's is a casual, family-run eatery that specializes in New York-style pizza, but has plenty of other menu-options, too.

According to Eat This, Not That!, the culinary director of Xenia Greek Hospitality, Brendan Pelley, says that Joanie's Pizza offers:

Hands down the best pizza I've had in Massachusetts...My favorite pie is called 'The Truth'. It has eggplant parm, ricotta, caramelized onions, and hot honey.

Is it just me, or does that not sound absolutely amazing? As I said, if you live in the Berkshires and consider yourself a true pizza aficionado, you may want to add Joanie's Pizza to your bucket list. Here are the top 10 according to Eat This, Not That!

Where To Get The Best Slice Of Pizza In America:

L'Industrie - New York City Ian's Pizza - Madison, Wisconsin Tivoli - Seattle, Washington Wells Brothers Pizza - Racine, Wisconsin Umberto's - New Hyde Park, New York Providence Pizza Co. - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Rosalee's Pizzeria - Longmont, Colorado Pequod's - Chicago Joanie's Pizza - Chelmsford, Massachusetts Serious Pie - Seattle, Washington

It looks like the states of New York, Washington, and Wisconsin (each with two locations in the top 10) really take their pizza seriously! Still, great to see Massachusetts make it in there at #9.

Visit the website of Eat This, Not That! by clicking here and check out the entire article. Who knows? If you do a lot of traveling on a regular basis, you may find a couple spots to add to your bucket list!

