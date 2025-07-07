Big Food Allergy Recall Affects 9 States Including Massachusetts & New York

Another serious, potentially deadly, recall alert from our friends at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to pass along to Massachusetts and New York residents involving a food that many people might list as their FAVORITE!

BTW, I'm NOT exaggerating when I say that. Hundreds of people, several of whom I know personally, consider chocolate to be their favorite food, and a certain type of chocolate is being recalled due to a particular food allergy.

According to the FDA's website, Mellace Family Brands California, Inc. of Warren, OH, is recalling Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils because they contain an undeclared food allergen.

Milk allergy reactions can run from relatively mild to severe and, in some cases, life-threatening. Symptoms can include everything from skin reactions such as hives to digestive issues like vomiting and/or diarrhea, and respiratory issues.

In certain cases, a severe allergic reaction can lead to anaphylactic shock, which is a medical emergency. The problem is that the packaging for the recalled product does not mention the presence of milk.

If you do not shop at Wegman's stores, you should be fine. The FDA reports that the product was only distributed through Wegmans retail stores in 9 states, 2 of which are Massachusetts and New York.

The other 7 states are Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. The product is packaged in a plastic tub labeled Wegmans Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils 18.5oz.

Below are the affected lot codes and best by dates:

55021 BEST BY: DEC 28, 2025

55031 BEST BY: DEC 29, 2025

55491 BEST BY: FEB 13, 2026

55501 BEST BY: FEB 14, 2026

56061 BEST BY: APR 11, 2026

56071 BEST BY: APR 12, 2026

Anyone who has purchased the above product with any of those lot codes on it (they would be located on the left side of the tub) is strongly urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more info on the product recall, please visit the FDA's website here.

