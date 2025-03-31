Top 5 Settings for Foodborne Outbreaks in Massachusetts

Massachusetts residents have dealt with many illnesses over the past few months. For the first time in a while, I was hit with the stomach bug technically known as the Norovirus. I suspect I picked it up from my daughter who is in pre-kindergarten, but I can't say with 100% certainty. I don't wish Norovirus on anyone, as I was out of commission for a couple of days.

Get our free mobile app

What is Norovirus?

As defined by the CDC, Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. Norovirus causes acute gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the stomach or intestines. Most people with norovirus illness get better within 1 to 3 days, but they can still spread the virus for a few days after. You can avoid getting Norovirus by washing your hands thoroughly and staying away from people who have the virus.

What are the Most Common Settings for Foodborne Outbreaks in Massachusetts?

Norovirus is the leading cause of foodborne illness outbreaks in the U.S. If you want to avoid getting the virus, there are a few settings you may want to limit yourself to if possible. We have included a list of the most common settings for foodborne outbreaks in Massachusetts, as compiled by Stacker. Stacker analyzed data from the CDC to identify the most common settings for foodborne outbreaks in Massachusetts from 2010 to 2022. Today, we have included the top five settings on Stacker's list.

Top 5 Most Common Settings for Foodborne Outbreaks in Massachusetts

No matter where you live in Massachusetts, whether it's Boston, Springfield, Worcester, or anywhere else, if you want to decrease your chances of getting a foodborne illness, keep your presence in these settings limited. If that isn't possible, make sure you practice thorough handwashing throughout the day. You can check out Stacker's complete list by going here.

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker