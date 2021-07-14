Football Teams Are Forming For So. Berkshire Youngsters

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to try-outs for area youth to participate in local sporting activities. Many south county schools were able to play football and basketball games with the absence of fans in the stands to cheer them on. We were fortunate to broadcast high school games on WSBS during a shortened season in 2020, but as we turn the page to another year, things are finally returning to a sense of normalcy and here is a prime example of this end result:

The Southern Berkshire Youth Football League is calling for all youngsters ages 7 to 14 to participate in a series of FREE skills and drills which could result in a spot on the upcoming season's football roster. The event takes place between July 24th and August 7th at Bogie's Restaurant on route 7 in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

These get-togethers takes place each day from 10 am to 12 Noon as this forum will allow participants to meet area coaches and other players in all designated respective squads including Pee Wee Tackle for 7, 8 and 9 year olds, Junior Tackle for those ages 10 and 11 and Senior Tackle which consists of members between the ages of 12 and 14. They will also hold cheerleading tryouts for 8, 9, 10 and 11 year olds. The upcoming season begins sometime in September (dates to be announced)

Equipment will also be provided for each session including helmets, pads, uniforms and a mouth guard upon completion of their registration fee. Bring your appetite as all participants will be treated to a good old fashioned barbecue after each session.

For more information and sign ups, log on to this web site and good luck to all who are hoping to hit the gridiron this fall. It's YOUR chance to shine while participating in local youth sports here in south county and uniting our communities in high fashion.