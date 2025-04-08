For Health Reasons, Popular Condiment Pulled From Stores In Mass.

As I've been saying quite often lately, the recalls in Massachusetts keep rolling on! The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has issued another media alert to help spread the word regarding the latest product recall. Boy, the FDA has been busy lately.

And this is another recall that has the potential to be life-threatening. It concerns a spicy condiment that we sometimes use to splash on breakfast eggs, chili, tacos, or chicken wings. Heck, some even add it to salads and/or hot chocolate.

According to the FDA, T.W. Garner Food Company has issued a recall for one of their lines of hot sauces due to the potential presence of undeclared sulfites. There's also another recall issued by the same company due to product mislabeling.

Here's the down & dirty from the FDA recall alert:

T.W. Garner Food Company is recalling select lots and sizes of Texas Pete® Habanero Buffalo Sauce because bottles may contain Sriracha Sauce. The Sriracha Sauce contains sulfites which are not declared on the label.

Seems fairly straightforward, right? Sulfites are chemicals that are found in some foods either naturally or as additives. While they are considered safe for most of us to consume, they can cause mild to severe reactions in some people with sensitivities.

People with asthma, for instance, can experience somewhat milder symptoms such as hives or wheezing to severe symptoms such as anaphylactic shock. And that's not all. T.W. Garner Food Company is also recalling another Texas Pete hot sauce.

The FDA reports that the company is recalling select lots and sizes (see below table) of Texas Pete® Sweet CHAbanero Sauce because the bottles fail to contain an ingredient that's listed on the ingredient label. Aged Peppers (Red Habanero Peppers, Salt, Vinegar).

This recall not only affects Massachusetts but two other New England states: Connecticut and Vermont. No illnesses have been reported so far, but the chance still exists.

PLEASE visit the FDA website here for for more info on the specifics (bottle size, use by dates, and UPC codes) for both Texas Pete hot sauce products so you know the specific ones to avoid.

