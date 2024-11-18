Forbes Names Massachusetts Company 2024’s Best-In-State Employer

I tell ya, Massachusetts folks. The honors and kudos for the Bay State continue to roll in. Not only is the Commonwealth home to many of the best companies to work for in America, another high honor has recently been announced for a Massachusetts-based company.

Forbes, the business and finance-focused media company, has just selected a Massachusetts-based company for a very distinguished honor: 2024's Best-In-State Employer.

Isn't that fantastic news? Not only that, but this specific company has received this honor from Forbes for six consecutive years! What's that? You say you haven't been following along? Here's a hint: The company is headquartered in Springfield.

Get our free mobile app

Still no guesses? I'm talking about one of our favorite supermarket chains. Now you've got it! Big Y World Class Market! According to Big Y's website, the company is very grateful to have won the honor every year since 2019 for both Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Big Y President and CEO Michael P. D'Amour says on the website:

This achievement reflects the unwavering passion of every member of our caring Big Y family for serving our customers and local communities. We are extremely proud of our over 10,000 employees and are honored to share this recognition with each of them.

To come up with the results for the rankings, Forbes utilizes an independent survey of employees who anonymously nominate their employer for the award. Apparently, Big Y has many happy employees throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The honors don't end there, my friends. According to Big Y's website, the company has also been recognized by Forbes as Best in State for Diversity, Best Employers for Women, and America's Best Large Employers.

Excellent job, Big Y! Congratulations on being considered by Forbes as the Best In-State-Employer for 6 years in a row! For more on the story, please visit Big Y's website here.

Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist

LOOK: Food and Personal Care Shortages We Could See In 2023 Learn about the 13 potential shortages that could impact stores in 2023, from produce and meat to snacks and beverages. Gallery Credit: Cooper Fox (B98.5) and Cameron (The Breeze 103.9)