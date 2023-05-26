Forbidden To Have “This”? MA Has One Of The Best Cities For You

First off, let me just say that if you have to live day-to-day on a certain kind of diet due to health reasons, I salute you. I know it's not easy. My mother-in-law-to-be has Celiac disease and I know she had to make several sacrifices in her diet that she wasn't happy about.

Turns out that May is Celiac Disease Awareness Month and for that reason, LawnStarter did a recent ranking on 2023's Best and Worst Cities for Gluten-Free Food and a certain burg in Massachusetts landed in the top 10.

Before we get to that, let's take a brief look at how LawnStarter arrived at its findings. They looked at several categories and compared them across 200 of the biggest U.S. cities. Categories such as gluten intolerance support groups, highest average consumer ratings for gluten-free food vendors, access to vendors with gluten-free options, etc.

One thing most people will tell you regarding gluten-free meals is that, for the most part, they're awful. Either very bland, no taste at all, or simply disgusting. So if you're looking for some actual, no kidding, great-tasting gluten-free meals, these are the 10 best cities to find them, according to LawnStarter:

New York, NY San Francisco, CA Boston, MA Miami, FL Charleston, SC Orlando, FL Washington, DC Las Vegas, NV Portland, OR Seattle, WA

I know every single one of those cities is quite a distance (even Boston!) but it's something to keep in mind if you're traveling or on vacation. On the flip side, here are the 5 worst cities for gluten-free food:

Fontana, CA Moreno Valley, CA North Las Vegas, NV West Valley City, UT Paterson, NJ

Food for thought (no pun intended) for your next travel destination. Do yourself a favor and check out the full rankings on LawnStarter's website here.

