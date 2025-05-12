Massachusetts shoppers continue to pivot when buying household items. Retailers continue to shut down underperforming locations while others say goodbye for good. Another retailer just closed all of its U.S. stores as of May 1.

Fashion retailer Forever 21 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this year and, unfortunately, was unable to keep stores open and business alive in the U.S. If you go to the retailer's website, there's a note to customers that confirms the company's closure, which states the following:

To Our Valued Customers – After careful deliberation, we have made the decision to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection under chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. In connection with the filing, we are beginning the process of closing a number of stores across the U.S. We also will continue to honor customer gift cards and store credit through and including April 15, 2025. All sales both in U.S. stores and the U.S. website are now final. Accordingly, we will no longer be accepting returns or exchanges. Additionally, at this point, we are no longer offering new gift cards or credit cards.

As you can see, this message was written before April 15, and since then, all U.S. stores have closed. Forever 21 stores in Massachusetts, including Holyoke, Marlborough, Natick, and any town or city where a Forever 21 store was housed, were included in the closures.

It's been noted by the retailer that if you have any questions or need to contact Forever 21's customer service department, you can do so by calling 1-888-494-3837. You can read the complete letter to customers by going here.

