Sometimes, every once in a while, those who deserve it get their comeuppance. And that certainly applies to this particular man, a recidivist sex offender, who got caught not doing what he was supposed to do according to the law.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, Frank Boyd, 53, of Fryeburg, Maine, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston Tuesday for failing to register as a sex offender when he moved to Fryeburg from Haverhill, Massachusetts.

Boyd was in violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act and was indicted on one count of failure to register as a sex offender. Boyd is currently in state custody for when he was charged by complaint on August 4, 2022.

Court documents state that Boyd is a Level 3 Sex Offender. He has been convicted twice before of sex offenses against children in 2001 and 2009. (Hmmm. Is he not learning his lesson?)

Also, Boyd has two prior state court convictions in 2009 and 2015 for failing to register as a sex offender. In 2020 when Boyd last registered as a sex offender, he listed Haverhill, Massachusetts as his place of residence.

However, on or around March 23rd of last year, police determined that Boyd was no longer living at the residence he put on his registration form. It was later found out that he had moved to Fryeburg, Maine.

Boyd neither registered as a sex offender in Maine nor updated his sex offender registration in Massachusetts at any point before his arrest on July 27, 2022. According to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins, Boyd could face up to 10 years in prison, plus a fine of up to $250,000 and at least 5 years and up to a lifetime of supervised release.

For more on the story, visit the Department of Justice Boston's website here.

