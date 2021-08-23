Former Boston Bruin Player Found Dead in his Massachusetts Home this Morning…

The Boston Bruins announced that Boston native, former BC Eagle and former Bruins player 31-year-old Jimmy Hayes was found dead this morning in his Milton home. Reports say that the unexpected death of Hayes is not believed to be suspicious, although no cause of death has been announced.

Hayes was born in Dorchester and played for the Boston College Eagles and helped lead the team to an NCAA Championship in 2010. He was drafted in 2009 by Toronto but his first game as a pro was for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2011. Hayes also played for the Florida Panthers before being traded to the Bruins in 2015. He played for the B’s for two seasons before moving onto the New Jersey Devils where he played for part of one season in 2017 before being sent to the minors and the Devil’s AHL team. The following year he played for the Penguins AHL team where his pro hockey career ended.

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State