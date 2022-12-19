A former New England Patriots star player has been arrested in an incident being called a 'non-violent family issue'.

One of the rising stars in the NFL on the defensive side of the football has been arrested and booked at the Bristol County Jail and House of Corrections in Massachusetts on Monday (December 19th).

According to Pro Football Talk, the nature of the issue for which J.C. Jackson was arrested and booked for is currently unknown. But we do know that it is being called non-violent.

The former New England Patriots star cornerback signed with the Los Angeles Chargers this past offseason in free agency. The Chargers have said in statement since the incident:

We are aware of media reports this afternoon pertaining to J.C. Jackson...We will continue to gather information on this matter and will refrain from further comment at this time.

Jackson is out for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season due to rupturing the patella tendon in his knee. Jackson was one of the most sought-after players this past offseason in free agency before signing a five-year deal with the Chargers. Going into the 2022 NFL season, analysts and pundits throughout the league suggested that J.C. Jackson was the best cornerback in all the of NFL.

Last season for the New England Patriots, Jackson had 8 interceptions and a career-high 23 passes defensed. Jackson also had a total of 173 tackles in 17 games during his 2021 season. That helped lead to Jackson's first Pro Bowl selection of his career.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as more information regarding Jackson and the incident is released.

