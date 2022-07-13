Former North Adams Man Charged In Death Of Northampton Woman

A former Berkshire County man has been charged with the death of a Northampton woman. According to a press release from the office of Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan and a subsequent post on the Northampton Police Department Facebook page, 24-year-old Devin Bryden, formerly a resident of the city of North Adams and currently of Northampton, was arrested Sunday night after police investigated the stabbing death of a 21-year-old woman in Northampton.

The Body was found in the woman's Hatfield Street apartment...

Northampton Police found the woman deceased after being called to the woman's Hatfield Street apartment in the city at around 6 PM on Sunday night. The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that the suspect, which was arrested the same night in Northampton, was arraigned on Monday morning in Northampton District Court. The charges included murder and larceny of a motor vehicle.

The suspect and victim were said to be roommates...

The Facebook press release/Facebook post did not identify the woman who was killed, but the Daily Hampshire Gazette identified her as 21-year-old Jana M. Abromowitz. The two had apparently been roommates. Abromowitz's body was reported to be found in the kitchen of the apartment.

Hampshire County has been without a murder this year, until now...

The homicide remains under investigation by the Northampton Police Department and the State Police Detective Unit attached to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

This homicide is the first homicide in Hampshire County this year.

We will update this article if further pertinent information is made available to us.

