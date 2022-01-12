Former North Adams Mayor Selected To Lead Berkshire United Way

The Berkshire United Way, based in Pittsfield, has a new leader and a prominent member of the northern Berkshires community is venturing onto a new path in leading the non-profit organization.

Former North Adams Mayor Tom Bernard, who did not run for re-election to another term this past election, has been selected to lead Berkshire United Way. Bernard will take the helm of the organization as its new president and chief executive officer beginning Jan. 24th.

A new chapter brings new challenges...

I’m thrilled to begin the next chapter of my career as part of the Berkshire United Way team... The organization’s mission is clear and critical, and the board, staff, partner agencies, and individuals we serve are laser-focused on building a stronger and more resilient community throughout the Berkshires. Our work has been a cornerstone of supporting individuals and strengthening families for nearly a century, and our role will continue to evolve and our impact magnify as we work together to address the challenges and opportunities ahead of us. ~ New Berkshire United Way President & CEO, Thomas Bernard

Bernard was raised and educated locally...

Raised and educated in North Adams, Bernard earned his bachelor’s degree from Williams College and later his Master of Public Administration from Westfield State University.

Former N. Adams Mayor Tom Bernard selected as BUW President & CEO - Photo via Berkshire United Way

This is not Bernard's first non-profit post...

According to too the media release from the Berkshire United Way, after a decade working in Boston and then as a freelance writer, Bernard began a long career in the nonprofit sector. He first served as the development officer at Mass MoCA, followed by nearly 10 years at MCLA in North Adams as director of corporate, foundation, and government relations. He later served as the school's executive assistant to the president, and eventually director of business affairs. He was the director of special projects at Smith College before becoming mayor in 2018.

His leadership abilities will be welcome amid the pandemic...

Tom’s proven leadership experience and dedication to the community will serve him well as head of Berkshire United Way... His leadership and response to the needs of his constituents during COVID-19 also shows his ability to quickly adapt and address emerging and critical needs. ~ Michael Stoddard, chairman of the BUW board

