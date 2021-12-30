Four Arrested After Southern Berkshire County Shoplifting Spree

When will criminals learn that crime, no matter how felonious or petty, doesn't pay? In Southern Berkshire County news, four people were recently arrested after allegedly being involved in two shoplifting incidents.

According to Great Barrington Police, four individuals were arrested after a traffic stop in connection with two separate shoplifting incidents, one in Lee, the other taking place in Great Barrington.

Law enforcement officials report that on December 28, just before 7:30 p.m., three people entered Berkshire Liquors on Housatonic Street in Lee. They grabbed armfuls of alcohol products, left without paying, and immediately fled the location in a dark-colored SUV with New York plates. A bolo(be on the lookout) was put out to area law enforcement with the vehicle description.

A similar incident occurred at Domaney's Liquors on Main Street in Great Barrington a short time later. Again, according to police, three people entered the store, grabbed several alcohol products, left the store without paying, and fled the scene. However, this time, a partial New York license plate number for the SUV was provided by a witness.

A bolo with updated information was again distributed to local law enforcement. Afterward, according to police, a Stockbridge police officer spotted a vehicle matching that description traveling on East Main Street. The officer attempted to stop the SUV, which failed to stop before entering the town of Lee.

After reaching a dead-end in Quarry Hill Business Park, the vehicle finally came to a stop. Officers from the Lee, Great Barrington, Lenox, and Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene.

The operator of the vehicle, Nyzaiah Williams, age 18, of New York City, was arrested on numerous charges: unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; failure to stop for police; unlawful attachment of license plates, negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and receiving stolen property.

Also, three other occupants of the vehicle were arrested and charged for shoplifting over $250. Albert L Alexis, 23, of New York City, along with two others, identified as juveniles. Two additional vehicle occupants were released with no charges.

Police report that officers saw a vast quantity of liquor bottles and possibly other stolen items inside the SUV. The investigation is still underway. The vehicle has been impounded and a search warrant has been requested.

