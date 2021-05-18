Four Local EMTs Honored As ‘National EMS Week’ Rolls On

Four Berkshire emergency medical service workers, among many others statewide, are being honored this year with "Star Of Life" awards. Chris Bargmann, Shannon Regan, Erica Bulshey, and George Beckwith received recognition.

J.D. Hebert has been in the EMS world since 1991. Hebert has worked for Berkshire Ambulance, County Ambulance, Lanesborough Vol. Fire Dept., Becket Vol. Fire Dept., and most recently he is with New Ashford Fire.

On Tuesday, Slater caught up with Hebert about the importance of EMS Week, and the constant need for EMTs in our community, mostly on the volunteer level.

Slater: Why is EMS week so important?

Slater: What are the different levels of EMS?

Slater: Is there a need for EMTs?

The Massachusetts Ambulance Association (MAA) will celebrate the exceptional dedication of the Commonwealth’s emergency medical services (EMS) professionals during the 46th Annual National EMS Week.

On May 18, the MAA will host the second annual Convoy of Champions ambulance parade as well as the first-ever Massachusetts Stars of Life awards ceremony to recognize specific field providers for their personal contributions to their communities. Second Annual Convoy of Champions Parade A parade of ambulances (“Convoy of Champions”) will depart UMass Medical Science Park in Worcester at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, May 18, with an expected arrival at Boston MedFlight in Bedford at 1:00pm. Participating ambulance providers hail from across Massachusetts and will be escorted on the highway by the Massachusetts State Police.

A UMass Memorial LifeFlight air ambulance will also fly over the parade route. Inaugural Massachusetts Stars of Life Award Ceremony At this year’s inaugural Massachusetts Ambulance Association Stars of Life event, 22 exemplary mobile healthcare professionals will be honored with medallions in recognition of their service. The Massachusetts Stars of Life program showcases the contributions of ambulance professionals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in service to their communities or the EMS profession in our state.

The program recognizes the dedication of these heroes while shining light on the critical role EMS plays in our health care infrastructure, especially in the face of the crucial role that mobile healthcare has provided in COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

Speakers include MAA President Dennis Cataldo, Boston MedFlight CEO Maura Hughes, and 2021 Massachusetts College of Emergency Physicians (MACEP) ER Physician of the Year Dr. Paul Biddinger of Mass General Brigham Hospital. US Senator Edward Markey and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito will appear via video as well to congratulate the honorees.

The 2021 Massachusetts Stars of Life are: • Chris Bargmann, Paramedic, Northern Berkshire EMS • Todd Beaudet, EMT, Atlantic Ambulance Service • George Beckwith, EMT, Northern Berkshire EMS • Chris Bargmann, Paramedic, Northern Berkshire EMS • Todd Beaudet, EMT, Atlantic Ambulance Service • George Beckwith, EMT, Northern Berkshire EMS PHOTO: 2020 Massachusetts Convoy of Champions at Fenway Park. This year's parade will culminate at the Boston MedFlight Hangar. • Erica Bulshey, Advanced EMT, County Ambulance Service • Stacy Caterina, Paramedic/MIH Paramedic, Cataldo Ambulance • Shaun Churchill, Paramedic/Base Supervisor, Armstrong Ambulance Service • Cassandra Cohen, EMT, Boston EMS • Mark Davenport, EMT, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital Ambulance Service • Chris Farley, Critical Care Transport EMT, Boston MedFlight • Ronald Gigliotti, EMS Lieutenant, Worcester EMS • Ross Griffin, EMT/Field Training Officer, Armstrong Ambulance Service • Kristen Hunter, EMT, Action Ambulance Service Inc • Shawn Hunter, EMT B & Education Manager, Trinity EMS • Fred Jeffries, Critical Care Transport Paramedic, Boston MedFlight • Camron Kennedy, Paramedic, Patriot Ambulance • Kevin LaPierre, Paramedic, Action Ambulance Service Inc • Mackenzie Mills, EMT, Boston EMS • Lana Poirier, Paramedic, Trinity EMS • Shannon Regan, Paramedic/Field Training Officer, County Ambulance Service • Patrick Ring, Paramedic, Worcester EMS • Kevin Robischeau, Paramedic, Transformative Healthcare • Yianni Smiliotopoulos, Field Training Officer, Transformative Healthcare • Glen Timmons, Mobile Healthcare Paramedic, Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital Ambulance Service • Antonio Velazquez, EMT, Patriot Ambulance

