Four Of The Top Five MA Waterfalls Are Located In The Berkshires

The beautiful Berkshires have so much to offer during the warm spring and summer months and you can experience one of the hidden treasures that features the cascading sounds of rushing water while you are exploring nature's benefits. Did you realize that four out of the top five waterfall locales are situated right here in our backyard. let's run them down from start to finish:

At number 1, Wahconah Falls situated in Dalton, Massachusetts located just north of Pittsfield. This is a must-stop to commune with nature amidst a 40 foot high cascade as visitors describe this location as picturesque and beautiful. It is suggested that you snap some pictures while spending some quality "quiet time" in this vicinity.

Second on the list, Tannery Falls located at The Savoy State Forest where visitors are greeted by an 80 foot installment of running water, but you need to sharpen your hiking skills to arrive in this tranquil destination. The 5 mile hike will lead you to a scenic view that will be deemed "unforgettable" for sure!

Located alongside the Connecticut border, Campbell Falls takes the number 3 ranking as the 50 foot waterfall is an appointment stop for ALL nature lovers as it's unique zig zag formation pattern attracts local and out of town visitors. the location is located in the southwestern portion of The Berkshires. Highly recommended.

The number 4 spot goes to Goldmine Brook Falls, situated in nearby Chester, Massachusetts. The multi-tiered area also features a swimming gorge. Wear some good walking shoes as the entrance is rocky in nature where a mile long trail awaits spectators. Route 20 will take you to a gravel road that is adjacent to the state forest entrance on the north side of the road. Afterwards, there is no doubt that paradise awaits you!

Finally, the final spot at # 5 is east of the Berkshires where Puffer Falls also awaits your presence as the Amherst locale also features a swimming pond and the waterfall will truly cool you off on one of those upcoming hot and humid days. The area has seen some much needed renovations and features some of the cleanest waters in the Bay State that will be "refreshing" in nature.

BOTTOM LINE: Nature lovers will rejoice in this pristine and exclusive scenery that is truly situated within driving distance of our listening area. Cowabunga baby, surf's up as Debbie Harry and Blondie used to say: "The Tide Is High"