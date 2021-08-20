Fourth Round Of VaxMillions Winners Announced

Yesterday, the Baker-Polito Administration, Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, and the Massachusetts State Lottery announced the winners for the fourth of five drawings for the Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway.

According to a media statement from mass.gov, the fourth round of winners was announced yesterday morning.

Get our free mobile app

As part of the giveaway, fully vaccinated residents ages 18 and older are eligible to enter to win one of five, $1 million cash prizes. Residents between 12-17 years of age who are fully vaccinated may enter for the chance to win one of five $300,000 scholarship grants.

This week’s winner of the $1 million giveaway is Lilly Guttenplan of Lowell, an elementary ESL teacher, and mother of two. Lilly says she got vaccinated to protect herself, her family, and her community. She and her husband said they plan to put the winnings towards their daughters' college education.

A high school sophomore from Rockland, MA, Nadia Dutton(the happy, smiling teenager in the above photo), is the winner of this week’s $300,000 college scholarship. Dutton is a student at Rockland High School and she competes in basketball, volleyball, and lacrosse.

Nadia wants to pursue a career in nursing and would one day like to be a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. She is interested in attending Salve Regina University where her mother went to college. Nadia says she got vaccinated after she saw the effects of COVID-19 on her community.

Officials said over 2.5 million people have signed up for VaxMillions. That includes 2.3 million residents 18 and older and over 166,000 residents between the ages of 12 and 17. For more on the story, visit mass.gov's website here.

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America