4 Big Musical Acts Each Performing Two Nights at Massachusetts Venue

Now is the time of year when people start thinking about their summer and fall concert options. There are so many venues (big and small) in Massachusetts to see live music. I remember during early adulthood and my teenage years, I would spend much of my summer vacation seeing bands. The first concert I attended was in 1992 at the then Riverside Park (now Six Flags New England) in Agawam. It was a three-band bill: Cracker, Gin Blossoms, Spin Doctors. It was a fun show, and from that point on, I became a concert enthusiast.

Whether it was Boston, Springfield, or Berkshire County, I was checking out live music throughout Massachusetts in the summer months. Bands like Aerosmith, Boston, Wallflowers, Kiss, and many more were all big acts that made summer even hotter. I even attended Lollapalooza in the summer of 1996 at the old Green Mountain Race in Pownal, VT. That was the show that featured Metallica as the headliner.

One Massachusetts venue I have never been to is Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. I would like to get there sometime to check out some live music. As a matter of fact, the venue has some big names that will perform there this summer and fall, and each act will perform for two nights during their Massachusetts stop. Those four acts include.

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Getty Images loading... BTS (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

BTS - World Tour: Gillette Stadium Dates: Wednesday, Aug 5, 2026, and Thursday, Aug 6, 2026.

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Getty Images for The Recording A loading... Bruno Mars (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Bruno Mars - The Romantic Tour: Gillette Stadium Dates: Saturday, Sep 5, 2026, and Sunday, Sep 6, 2026

2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading... Ed Sheeran (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Ed Sheeran - Loop Tour: Gillette Stadium Dates: Friday, Sep 25, 2026, and Saturday, Sep 26, 2026

Getty Images Getty Images loading... Zach Bryan (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Zach Bryan - With Heaven on Tour: Gillette Stadium Dates: Friday, Oct 2, 2026, and Saturday, Oct 3, 2026.

You can get more details and ticket information by going here.

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