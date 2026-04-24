Remembering Franck Felix, A Pillar of Southern Berkshire County

The Southern Berkshires lost a pillar of the community last week. Franck Felix was known throughout the community as a stand-up, class act guy. He passed away at the age of 77 at his home in Housatonic on Saturday, April 18. While I didn't know a whole lot about Franck, I got to see and visit with him at many community outings.

Franck's Positive Attitude Was Infectious

You couldn't help but love Franck. You could be having an awful day, but as soon as you saw his smile and felt Franck's positive attitude, he became a bright spot in your day. That's the kind of guy Franck was. His personality and attitude were infectious.

Photo care of Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home in Great Barrington Photo care of Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home in Great Barrington loading... Franck Felix

Even though WSBS will be bringing back Sounds of Summer this year, the concerts won't feel complete as Franck attended many of them over the years. He was an avid listener of the station and would always call and remind me to play the Marines' Hymn on November 10 (the official birthday of the United States Marine Corps). Of course, I was more than happy to play it for Franck as he was a proud veteran.

Franck served his country in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1978. He was a long-time member of the Southern Berkshire Volunteer Ambulance Squad, as well as a member of the Lions Club and a dedicated volunteer for the Special Olympics.

Franck Always Looked Sharp

Franck always dressed to impress. He never went out in public without looking sharp. Anything he wore, he wore well. There was only one Franck, and many folks in the community are glad to have gotten to know and converse with him from time to time.

Services

Per Franck's Obituary, the family will receive friends on Friday, May 1, 2026, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home in Great Barrington. A graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Great Barrington. Visit Franck's complete and official obituary here.

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