Disney Is Discussing a ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel

We can all agree that the body swap comedy is the greatest of all movie genres. And of that genre, one of the more enduring concepts is Freaky Friday, where a mother and daughter swap bodies (or brains, depending on how you look at it) and have to pretend to be one another during a critical juncture in both their lives. The concept dates to a 1972 novel that Disney has adapted into movies in 1976, 1995, 2003, and 2018, along with many other stories and movies that are indebted to the idea (like the 2020 film Freaky where a teenage girl swaps places with a serial killer).

Of all the movie versions, 2003’s Freaky Friday starring Jamie Lee Curtis as the mom and Lindsay Lohan as the daughter might be the most popular — or at least the version this generation of fans is most nostalgic about. Enough time has passed now that Lindsay Lohan could conceivably play the mom in her own version of the concept. So what about a sequel?

Apparently, that’s a question that’s been on the minds of Disney executives lately. Curtis told Variety this week that she, Lohan, and Disney have been “talking” about a possible follow-up. (Freaky Saturday?) At the Glass Onion premiere, Curtis said:

I’m 64 in a week and Lindsay is 36…[A sequel] lends itself so beautifully ... we’re both committed to it, and it’s not ours to make. It’s Disney’s to make and I think they’re interested and we’re talking.

The concept of body swaps really are perfect for our current age of legacyquels. How about a three-way swap with Lohan, Curtis, and a character who’s the age of Lohan’s character in the first movie? The concept seems like a slam dunk.

Curtis doesn’t appear in Glass Onion, although she co-starred in the previous Benoit Blanc mystery, Knives Out. (She most recently starred in Halloween Ends, which is still streaming on Peacock.) Lohan can currently be seen in the new Netflix film Falling Into Christmas.

