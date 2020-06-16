Free COVID-19 Testing This Week In The Berkshires

With Folks doing more in groups lately including protests and rallies, that have been held in the Berkshires, including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, North Adams, and Williamstown, you now can get tested for COVID-19 free of charge.

The hours will be noon till 7 pm.

You can go to either of two pop-up testing sites in Berkshire County.

The days for testing will be Wednesday and Thursday.

Those locations are Drive-thru testing tents at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield and Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington.

The Berkshire Eagle reports The Berkshire Medical Center tent is behind the Crane Center for Ambulatory Surgery with street access from Seymour Street. The Fairview tent is located at 10 Maple Ave., along the east side of the outpatient rehabilitation facility.

Preregistration is required by calling the Berkshire Health Systems' COVID-19 Hotline at 855-262-5465.

The free service is part of Gov. Charlie Baker's initiative to administer widespread testing following demonstrations that took place in the wake of George Floyd's May 25 killing by a Minneapolis police officer and other activities that coincided with the state lifting restrictions as part of the reopening.