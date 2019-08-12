Free Guided Tours Take Place In September

The upper Housatonic Valley National Heritage Area announces their 18th annual autumn Heritage Walks with free guided interpretive tours that will be offered during the month of September throughout Berkshire county in Massachusetts and in neighboring Connecticut's Litchfield county.

The public is cordially invited to participate in these family oriented walks during the following days: September 7th, 8th, 14th, 15th, 21st, 22nd, 28th and 29th. The event is in conjunction with the region's historic, cultural and outdoor recreation organizations and The National Park Service.

These heritage walks are ideal for individuals to experience the benefits of nature in our very own back yard as local historians, naturalists and environmentalists lead those in attendance to explore historic estate gardens and town districts, behind-the-scenes cultural site tours, trail hikes, nature walks and tours of industrial site ruins that once served as thriving local industries in our tri-state region. You can also par take in canoe paddling trips on the Housatonic River and bike tours on scenic country roads.

You can get more details on these enlightening walks by logging on here and more information is available through detailed Heritage Walk brochures available at various libraries, post offices and local merchants throughout our area.

