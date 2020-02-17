Free Legal Clinic for Seniors Thursdays at Teague Center

From the Town of Great Barrington

The Claire Teague Senior Center is now hosting a free weekly legal clinic on Thursdays from 11:30-12:30. No appointments required; simply drop in. The clinic is staffed by the Berkshire Center for Justice, which offers services for prospective clients who are 60 or older. A Community Lunch is also offered at this time, for a suggested $2 donation. The drop-in legal clinic is a grant-funded program that will be available while funding is available.

About the Berkshire Center for Justice

Berkshire Center for Justice, Inc., a nonprofit, charitable, public interest organization was founded in 2006 by Attorney, Eve Schatz. As of mid-2017, BCJ has served over 2,000 clients and their families, in a wide variety of legal and social issues. Her vision to create a legal/ social/community program that was user-friendly and never turned anyone away was clear and made her a pioneer in the field.

When BCJ was founded, social service organizations didn’t address legal issues. Lawyers didn’t address social and community needs. Recognizing that legal, social and community issues are inseparable, the Berkshire Center for Justice was designed with this in mind. Bridging and addressing this trinity of issues together profoundly benefits clients while strengthening the community.

BCJ helps Berkshire County residents who are experiencing very real barriers to access the civil legal counsel they need and deserve by holding weekly free legal clinics, providing sliding scale direct legal services, teaching clients how to self advocate where appropriate in the legal system, offering community education programs, conducting interviews, and speaking publicly about the ways law and social issues interface.

You can get more information about BCJ and Eve Schatz by going here.

(article image taken from BCJ's Facebook page)