Popular Restaurant with 21 in Massachusetts Offering Free Pancakes

Massachusetts will be in for a treat in a few days as restaurant clientele will be able to enjoy free pancakes.

Get our free mobile app

There's nothing like a big breakfast with family. I look forward to that, as it's something my family doesn't do often except occasionally on the weekends. But I think we'll have to make an exception this Tuesday.

March 4 is National Pancake Day, and the mother of all pancake restaurants, IHOP will be serving free pancakes this Tuesday. So what kind of pancakes will the popular chain be offering that day? According to the company's website, you can enjoy a free short stack of Buttermilk Pancakes when you dine in this Tuesday from 7 am - 8 pm.

This offer is at participating IHOP locations. If you want to be sure your IHOP location is participating in Tuesday's promotion, it may be a good idea to call before dining at the restaurant that day. IHOP has 21 locations in Massachusetts, including Springfield, Cambridge, and Salem. You can see all 21 locations with address and phone number information below.

IHOP Massachusetts Locations

IHOP is also hosting the 'Month of Giving' where you can donate to Feeding America. You can get more information on the important cause by going here.

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker