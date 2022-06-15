Huge news, Berkshire County! Whether you're a fan of "southern rock" or just good old rock & roll in general, you might be happy to hear that one of the forebears of southern rock is coming to this year's Big E.

Maybe it's because I spent three years living in Jacksonville, Florida(which is the birthplace of Lynyrd Skynyrd), but I was always a fan of the Skynyrd. It's a decades-old battle, kind of like, "Are you a Beatles or Rolling Stones fan?" The same thing in the southern rock genre, "Are you a Skynyrd or Allman Brothers fan?" And don't get me wrong, while I do love the Allmans, Skynyrd was always my fave.

I'm happy to report that the organizers of this year's Big E just announced Tuesday that Lynyrd Skynyrd will be performing at this year's event on the very last day of the fair, October 2nd.

That's right. Rock's very own "Street Survivors" will be bringing their Big Wheels Keep On Turnin' Tour to the Big E Arena! What do you think would make the playlist? "Sweet Home Alabama", "Gimme Three Steps", "What's Your Name", "Tuesday's Gone", "Simple Man", "That Smell", "Saturday Night Special", and obviously, probably one of the most requested songs in history, "Free Bird".

What about some of the deep cuts like "Whiskey Rock-A-Roller", "Gimme Back My Bullets", "The Ballad of Curtis Loew", "Call Me The Breeze", "On The Hunt", "Am I Losing", the list goes on.

Tickets for what promises to be a fantastic night of music go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on the Big E's website here. I don't think I've ever attended the Big E on the last day before. This might be the year to do that.

