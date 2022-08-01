Listeners of 'Slater and Marjo In The Morning' around 8:40 a.m. on Monday heard us mention the fact that Walmart on Hubbard Ave. had temporarily closed, but we didn't know why.

A listener of Live 95.9 shared Walmart's Facebook post, however...

Due to unforeseen circumstances our Pittsfield Walmart is currently closed. This includes curbside pickup. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible. Sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.

Soon after we started talking about it, listeners were texting us that the Pittsfield Fire Department was on scene along with the Hazmat team. We still didn't know why, however.

I had a chance to speak with Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief Dan Garner via text message and he had told me that there was a freon leak and due to that, the hazmat team along with fire crews were ventilating the building.

Freon is a non-combustible gas that is used as a refrigerant in air conditioning applications. This freon undergoes an evaporation process over and over again to help produce cool air that can be circulated throughout your AC system. - fourseasonsheatlingcooling.com

Freon: is a tasteless, mostly odorless gas. When it is deeply inhaled, it can cut off vital oxygen to your cells and lungs. While tasteless and odorless, Freon does make a large impact on your air and health. Refrigerant poisoning is a serious condition that can lead to difficulty breathing, headaches, nausea and vomiting, skin and eye irritation, and coughing. Freon also displaces normal oxygen levels in our breathable atmosphere.

By 12:30 p.m. on Monday, however, Walmart Pittsfield had shared to their Facebook page the following:

We are now back open. Thank you for your patience and have a great day. If you have an online grocery order or delivery please call our curbside phone at 413-441-8491 for any questions. Other store questions please call 413-442-1971

