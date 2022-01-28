Fresh Powder Coming…Who Wants to Do Some Runs?

With fresh powder falling in the Berkshires on Saturday what better way to grab the skies or the board and head out to a local slope in Pittsfield, Great Barrington, or another Berkshire ski area.

With the brunt of the major storm impacting the coast with up to 2-feet of snow and blizzard conditions, this storm should have the effect and snowfall amounts of an average winter storm locally.

If skiing is your thing, the Berkshires has a number of local ski areas that can satisfy your need to hit the slopes and not drive hours before you can strap into your skis or snowboard. Click on the links to the ski areas to get the latest ticket pricing and trail conditions.

Bousquet Ski Area in Pittsfield has almost 5 miles of slopes with 2 lifts. The elevation is 1,857 feet. A number of different daily ski passes are available on a limited basis and range from $21 to $42. Bousquet has been in operation since 1932. Under new ownership, a number of upgrades have taken place including a new ski lodge and updated lifts. Click here for more information https://bousquetmountain.com/.

Jiminy Peak in Hancock is operating with 6.65 miles of trails and 7 lifts. The elevation is 2,375 feet. The average mid-week lift ticket will cost between $69 to $89. Click here for more information https://www.jiminypeak.com/.

Berkshire East in Charlemont runs 4 lifts with just over 8 miles of trails. The elevation is 1,082 feet. There's a variety of ticket pricing based on age and length of skiing preference. Click here for more information https://berkshireeast.connectintouch.com/.

Ski Butternut in Great Barrington runs up to 6 lifts with 13.67 miles of trails. The elevation is 1,771 feet. Tickets based on age and mid-week or weekend tickets range from $20 to $65. Hours of operation on weekends are 8:15 am to 4 pm and 9 am to 4 pm during the week. Click here for more information https://skibutternut.com/.

There are a number of other ski areas in the area and within a short drive of the Berkshires. Lift, trail and pricing may vary from the number listed above.