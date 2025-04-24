These 2 Massachusetts Grocery Stores Have Amazing Fresh Produce

Massachusetts folks are experiencing the rising cost of everyday goods. Many food items are becoming very expensive. It's to the point where one could easily spend $60 at a store and walk away with only 3-4 items. It's crazy, but that's reality.

Get our free mobile app

Speaking of food, there's nothing that annoys me more than going to the grocery store, spending money on produce, and then finding out that it spoils before I get a chance to eat it. Produce is another item that has increased in price, and not being able to consume it in time just burns my you know what. If you are looking for some of the freshest produce available in Massachusetts, there are two chains you may want to consider when buying your next bundle of fruits and vegetables.

Two Massachusetts Grocery Chains Offer Some of the Freshest Produce Around

Eat This, Not That released a list of eight grocery chains that shoppers say have the freshest produce. Two of those chains have stores here in Massachusetts.

Grocery Chain #1

One of the chains on the list is Whole Foods (#2). The article states that Whole Foods has an impressive produce section and the store buys its produce from local farms. Whole Foods has several locations in Massachusetts, including Boston, Hadley, Somerville, and many more.

Grocery Chain #2

The other chain on the list, released by Eat This, Not That, is Wegman's (#4). The site states that the chain delivers on the fresh produce front. Wegman's has locations in Massachusetts, including Burlington, Chestnut Hill, Medford, Northborough, and Westwood. You can view the entire list of grocery chains with the freshest produce departments by going here.

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll