Friday Winter Storm Brings Message From Massachusetts RMV

Good news, Berkshire County! Well, unless you like driving under Winter Storm Warning conditions. If you had a road test scheduled for Friday, February 24, it has been canceled thanks to the fury of Mother Nature.

I mean, please, aren't we nervous enough trying to pass a driving test under normal weather conditions? Just trying to drive acceptably under the scrutiny of the test instructor is hard enough.

My goodness, if I had to take a road test on a day like today, during a storm like this, I don't think I could stand it. Luckily, the Registry of Motor Vehicles announced via Twitter that all Massachusetts RMV offices and service centers are closed today due to the winter storm.

That means if you had a road test scheduled for today, go ahead and kick back, relax, go back to sleep or get a head start on that shoveling you know you're going to have to tackle at some point.

If you had an appointment today at the Registry of Motor Vehicles or if you had a road test scheduled, just click over to the RMV's Online Service Center and reschedule. There. You're good to go.

Here is the tweet courtesy of the Official Twitter account of the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles. Just wanted to keep you folks in the loop before you went to the trouble to get all bundled up and head out on the road. And if you have to venture out today for whatever reason, be safe.

