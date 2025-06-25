In Massachusetts, we all have our favorite go-to sandwich joints. No matter what type of sandwich it is, it seems like there's a great spot nearby in the Bay State that you can hit up to satisfy whatever you might be craving. Of course, when you talk about sandwiches these days, a fried chicken sandwich is almost its in own category on any sandwich menu. And it just so happens that there is a spot in Massachusetts that serves one of the must-try fried chicken sandwiches in America.

Recently, the popular food publication, known as 'Cheapism' did some research to find what local spots throughout the country are serving up some of the best fried chicken sandwiches. After all was said and done, they narrowed down this must-try fried chicken sandwich list to just the top 16 sandwiches of that variety in America. It just so happens that Massachusetts has one of those must-try fried chicken sandwiches and the joint that serves it is already pretty well known for having some great chicken.

What Massachusetts Chicken Joint Serves the One of the Best Fried Chicken Sandwiches in America?

Earlier in 2025, this Massachusetts chicken joint was named for having the best fried chicken in the state. So, perhaps it wasn't a huge shock to see this sandwich joint now being known for having one of the best fried chicken sandwiches in America. For this spot, you'll want to head to the eastern side of the state, just southwest of downtown Boston, in the town of Brookline is where you'll find a place called Cutty's.

Judging from the comments, as good as it looks, the pics don't even do this sandwich justice. Here's why 'Cheapism' chose this spot as having one of the must-try fried chicken sandwiches in America:

You know you have a quality sandwich when there's an entire day devoted to it. This small gourmet sandwich shop outside Boston, run by a well-seasoned husband-and-wife duo, celebrates Super Cluckin' Sunday only once a month. On that day, Cutty's ceases making other sandwiches and instead fries up delicious buttermilk-brined chicken coated in 12 herbs and spices. You can opt for the New-School with tangy barbecue sauce and house ranch dressing or the OG with honey mustard and sharp cheddar, both with shaved sweet onions, shredded iceberg lettuce, and a buttered, griddled sesame bread.

Their Super Cluckin' Sundays are those days to hit them up for their amazing chicken sandwiches. They're next isn't until July 18th, but you can order ahead online at the link provided here. That being said, this sandwich joint is also open for lunch Wednesday thru Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. And then on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Perhaps it is worth it to make your way there given it includes one of the best fried chicken sandwiches in America.

