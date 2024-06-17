Massachusetts is Home to 2 of New England’s Friendliest Towns

Massachusetts is home to natural beauty, breathtaking views, rich culture, and plenty of history. The Bay State is also filled with many friendly people who are here to welcome you with open arms. As a matter of fact, there are two towns in Massachusetts that are stand outs in the friendly department.

Two of New England's Friendliest Towns are in Massachusetts

World Atlas recently published a list of the eight friendliest towns to visit in New England this year and two of those towns are in the Bay State.

Wellfleet is one of the Massachusetts towns that made it on World Atlas' list of friendliest New England Towns to visit. Here's an excerpt from World Atlas' review of Wellfleet.

Wellfleet is an unforgettable town in Barnstable County on the magnificent Cape Cod. Once here, go beach hopping as about half of the town’s land is within the Cape Cod National Seashore, overlapping the Atlantic Ocean. Some of the top beaches in town include - Marconi, Cahoon Hollow, and White Crest.

Check out the full review here.

Provincetown is the other Massachusetts town that landed on World Atlas' list of friendliest New England towns to visit. Here's an excerpt from World Atlas' review of Provincetown.

Provincetown is a bayside town on Cape Cod with captivating seaside allure and a friendly aura. In this welcoming town, visitors can start their adventures with panoramic views of the town at the top of the Pilgrim Monument, an iconic tower with 116 steps leading to its summit The town invites visitors to enjoy fishing at the Macmillan Pier or embark on boat tours to explore the Atlantic Ocean.

Check out the full review along with the complete list of friendliest towns to visit in New England by going here.

