Iconic Massachusetts Ice Cream Chain Releases 4 Limited Time Flavors

One of the most iconic ice cream brands was founded in Massachusetts. Friendly's, which made its beginnings in Springfield in 1935 is still around today and is serving up ice cream, cakes, lunch, dinner, and more.

It's always fun to see what the popular ice cream brand is going to release. With warmer weather here, Friendly's doesn't disappoint as the Massachusetts-born chain has released four limited edition flavors that you can get your hands on and in a cone, or dish right now. Let's take a look.

Celebrating the group's 20th anniversary, Friendly's has released a limited-edition ice cream in honor of the Jonas Brothers. The flavor combines the Jonas Brothers' favorite flavors all rolled into one. Get ready for a delicious mixture of coffee, cookie crumble, chocolate, marshmallow, and vanilla.

The salted vanilla fudge will make you feel like you're back at the boardwalk. The flavor combines salted vanilla cream with fudge pieces and a fudge swirl.

Combining two of Massachusetts' favorite treats, Friendly's ice cream and Boston cream pie. Friendly's knows what people like. Dig into Bavarian cream flavored ice cream swirled with chunks of yellow cake and Boston cream filling.

Friendly's isn't forgetting about blueberry fans as this flavor combines creamy cheesecake ice cream, with a blueberry swirl and a graham crunch. Now that's summer fun.

Another great thing about these flavors is Friendly's ice cream is easily accessible in Massachusetts. Grocery retailers like Walmart, Stop and Shop, Big Y and Market 32 by Price Chopper all carry and stock Friendly's ice cream. So whether you live in Springfield, Boston, Worcester and anywhere in between, it should be easy to track down these limited edition flavors, that's if the stores can keep them on the shelves.

