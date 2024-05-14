Popular Chain Restaurant Closing Another Massachusetts Location

Whether it's restaurants, department stores, or banks, Massachusetts has felt the effects of businesses shutting down. It's a sign of the times as people continue to purchase items online while others have tightened their belts due to inflation and struggling economic conditions.

A Popular Restaurant Chain Will Close Another Location in Massachusetts This Year

Massachusetts residents will be losing another Friendly's restaurant location as the Greenfield location plans on shutting down in September 2024 and will be replaced with a Starbucks. The decision for the closure and replacement was made "after careful consideration and market evaluations" according to a company spokesperson.

A Bittersweet Closure in Massachusetts

While some residents will welcome a Starbucks in Greenfield there's no doubt that others will be sad to see the classic eatery leave the area.

There are Still Over 20 Friendly's Restaurant Locations in Massachusetts

At one time Friendly's operated over 800 locations at the height of its success but over the years the company has been shutting down locations in various states. With the Greenfield closure imminent, Friendly's will be reduced to 25 locations in Massachusetts including bigger areas like Springfield and Fall River.

Below are the Areas in Massachusetts Where Friendly's Restaurants Still Operate:

Agawam

Attleboro

Auburn

Chicopee

East Longmeadow

Fall River

Florence

Gardner

Greenfield (closing September 2024)

Hadley

Haverhill

Holyoke

Leominster

Marlborough

Middleborough

North Dartmouth

Norwood

Peabody

Pembroke

Pittsfield

Plymouth

South Weymouth

Springfield

Swansea

Westfield

West Springfield

Let's keep our fingers crossed that these locations can remain open. What are your memories of Friendly's?

