Popular Massachusetts Restaurant to Shut Down in a Month

Massachusetts continues to experience businesses closing their doors. Whether it's stores, banks, pharmacies, or restaurants, many longstanding companies are unable to stay afloat.

Over the years the shopping culture has changed as more people have moved to online purchases but people are also tightening their belts as many folks, Massachusetts included, are having a tough time making ends meet. Thus, less shopping and dining out have taken place.

One popular Massachusetts eatery that has shut down many restaurants over the years will be closing another one this September.

Friendly's in Greenfield will be closing its doors this September. According to various online news articles, the restaurant located at 200 Mohawk Trail will be calling it quits and a new Starbucks restaurant will be taking over the space.

As mentioned earlier, Friendly's has had to close many restaurants over the past few years. I remember here in Berkshire County, Friendly's had at least one restaurant on each side of the county including North Adams, Pittsfield (2), Lee, Lenox, and Great Barrington. Now there is only one Friendly's remaining in the Berkshires which is the Dalton Ave. location in Pittsfield.

If you have any questions about the upcoming Greenfield restaurant closure this September you can contact Friendly's by going here or by calling (413) 774-5435.

