Massachusetts is no stranger to businesses closing down. When you combine the post-pandemic climate, the surge in the cost of living, SNAP program cuts, and trying to make ends meet, it's no surprise that retailers, banks, pharmacies, and restaurants have had to shut down or restructure their business models.

Massachusetts-based eatery Friendly's has had to close many locations over the years, and in late October 2025, it was no different. After 38 years of operation, the Friendly's restaurant at 146 Church Street in Pembroke, Massachusetts, has permanently closed.

As noted earlier, Friendly's has closed quite a few locations over the years. I remember when Berkshire County had at least six Friendly's restaurants. Now, there is only one location of the Massachusetts chain in the Berkshires, and that is the 841 Dalton Ave. restaurant in Pittsfield.

In September of last year, the Greenfield location shut down after 42 years of operation to make way for a new Starbucks. A few years ago, Friendly's revamped its Westfield location and opened its first cafe version of the restaurant, Friendly's Cafe. I have also noticed over the past couple of years that Friendly's stopped serving breakfast, at least in Pittsfield.

Where Can I Find a Friendly's Near Me in Massachusetts?

Even though it's a shrinking list, Friendly's still has over 20 locations in Massachusetts, including the following towns and cities:

Agawam

Attleboro

Auburn

Chicopee

East Longmeadow

Fall River

Florence

Gardner

Haverhill

Holyoke

Leominster

Marlborough

Middleborough

North Dartmouth

Norwood

Peabody

Pittsfield

Plymouth

South Weymouth

Springfield

Swansea

Westfield

