One thing I love about the fall season is that it's also haunted house season. Ever since I was a little kid, I loved going through haunted house attractions, scary mazes, spooky hay rides, and more. You name it, I did. I even dressed up as Michael Myers and participated in a haunted house attraction many moons ago. One of the most popular haunted attractions throughout Massachusetts and New England is set to open this weekend.

Fright Fest is Back at Six Flags New England

Fright Fest at Six Flags New England in Agawam, MA, will open to the public beginning this Saturday, Sept. 20, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 2. The park will be decked out with terrifying haunted mazes, sinister scare zones, exhilarating live shows, and specialty food and drink. You'll also have the opportunity, at an additional cost, to purchase Fright Fest merchandise.

Leave the Little Ones at Home

According to Six Flags' website, Fright Fest is an intensely scary Halloween event and is not recommended for children younger than 13, but the kiddos can check out the park's Boo Fest and Oktoberfest events.

Being a longtime fan of slasher movies, one particular attraction that piques my interest is Camp Killamore. The description reads:

Navigate this haunted summer camp as you try to make it out alive and remember....don't drink the water.

If you are into spooky carnivals and freak shows, there's an attraction at the park entitled CarnEvil. Here's the description.

Join the carnival mayhem as freak show characters , performers and wicked clowns beckon you to join the fun.

For you fans of the dead, there is also an attraction titled Necropolis: City of the Dead. Description below.

Explore a ghostly city where the party never ends-dance carefully or you may never leave.

You can find more information about Fright Fest and all of this year's spooky attractions by going here.

