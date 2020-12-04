From a Watch to an Advisory

The National Weather Service has updated some information regarding the upcoming winter storm for the Berkshires. The Winter Storm Watch has now become a Winter Weather Advisory. Here are some up to date details below:

The Winter Weather Advisory is calling for accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with winds gusting as high as 40 mph. In addition, the advisory will be in effect from 7am Saturday (Dec. 5) through 7am Sunday (Dec. 6) and covering Berkshire County in Massachusetts along with Bennington County in Vermont.

In addition, you can plan on slippery road conditions late Saturday morning into the evening. The snowfall may become briefly heavy Saturday afternoon into the evening with snowfall rates a half an inch to an inch an hour.

You're urged to slow down and use caution while traveling and please allow extra time if travel is necessary.

Stay up to date with weather conditions all weekend by going here, opening the free WSBS app or calling the WSBS Weather Phone at (413) 528-1118.