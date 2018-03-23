Watch the Official Trailer for ‘Frozen’ on Broadway

One of Disney’s biggest sensations ever is joining the ranks of Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King in getting its own live version on Broadway. Frozen is the gift that keeps on giving, possessing the kind of immortal popularity that’s kept Anna and Elsa sippy cups and beach towels on Target shelves for the past four years. Soon, audiences will be able to experience the icy joys on a live stage, and today the show released its very first trailer.

Frozen on Broadway stars Caissie Levy as ice witch Elsa, Patti Murin as her sister Anna, Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, and John Riddle as Prince Hans. Oscar-winning songwriting duo Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez have written a bunch of new songs, and the film’s screenwriter Jennifer Lee is back to write the show’s book. We don’t get to hear any singing in the trailer, which is pretty normal — ostensibly, they’d want us to head to the theater to actually hear the songs.

I was a little skeptical at first about translating this movie to a stage show, but all of the ice stuff in this trailer looks awesome, especially how the lighting creates patterns that move on the walls and floor when Elsa is using her powers. Frozen on Broadway began early shows on February 22, and is set to have its official opening Thursday night at the St. James Theatre. Every show has a digital lottery folks can enter to get tickets at $30 apiece. Better hurry: you don’t want to let this one go.