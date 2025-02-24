Frozen Shake Recall After Link To Numerous Deaths. Is MA Affected?

Pay heed, fellow Massachusetts residents, especially if you have relatives or loved ones currently in nursing homes or care facilities. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has issued a urgent alert regarding frozen supplemental shakes.

According to the FDA, the frozen drinks have been linked to a major outbreak of listeria that has killed at least 11 people and hospitalized another 37. Those are some serious numbers.

In case you're not familiar with the possible health risks of Listeria contamination, it can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in small children. It can also pose health risks to the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Even healthy people can experience short-term effects such as severe headaches, nausea, diarrhea, and more. Sadly, Listeria contamination can also cause miscarriages among pregnant women.

The FDA reports that Lyons Magnus LLC recently announced a recall on 4 oz. Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Lyons Magnus is issuing the recall in response to a recall of the products by their manufacturer, Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. from the Prairie Farms facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and packed in 4 oz. cartons under the Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial brand names. IMPORTANT: These products were not available for retail sale.

The recalled products were distributed primarily to long-term care facilities and hospitals. The recall is being conducted in conjunction with Prairie Farms, Sysco, and the FDA.

The FDA urges that anyone who is in possession of a recalled product should immediately quarantine the recalled products. For a complete listing of all recalled products, please visit the FDA's website here.

