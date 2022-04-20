Fugitive In Stolen Car Arrested In Stockbridge After I-90 Pursuit

The Massachusetts Turnpike near Exit 3 in Stockbridge was swarming with State Police units early this morning after a high-speed, lengthy pursuit of a fugitive driving a stolen vehicle. The chase started in Charlton and ended with the suspect's capture in Stockbridge. See our original breaking story from this morning, HERE

The suspect stole a car in Charlton and gave chase to Stockbridge... According to updated information posted by the Massachusetts State Police on their Facebook page and on their media relations website, troopers today captured a man wanted on felony warrants out of Maine and Illinois after a lengthy pursuit of the stolen car the suspect was driving.

The details of the day...

At approximately 7:24 this morning (Wednesday) a Trooper assigned to the State Police-Charlton Barracks located a vehicle at the Charlton Service Plaza on the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound that had been reported stolen out of Biddeford, Maine.

The Trooper located the male driver sleeping in the back seat of a 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor. The man then refused to unlock the doors of the car. The man began moving around inside the vehicle and said he could not find his keys. He then suddenly turned the ignition on and drove away westbound on the Turnpike. The Trooper then initiated a pursuit of the stolen vehicle.

The suspect was a 48-year-old Illinois man...

The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Kevin Oldaker, of Poplar Grove, Illinois, refused to stop for the troopers that were pursuing him. The suspect utilized crossovers to evade cruisers in Chicopee and again in Ludlow. He exited the Turnpike in Ludlow, then re-entered the highway continuing west, according to police.

Police deployed a tire deflation device... The suspect eventually hit a tire deflation device that was deployed by Troopers. The device caused a flat tire. The pursuit however still continued until the suspect stopped in Stockbridge, approximately three miles from the New York line. At that point, Oldaker still refused to exit the vehicle and a brief standoff ensued.

Massachusetts State Police Facebook Massachusetts State Police Facebook loading...

(Above: Standoff at the scene of a swarm of State Police surrounding the suspect this morning)

Get our free mobile app

The suspect eventually surrendered...

According to police, Oldaker eventually surrendered and was taken into custody shortly after 9:00 AM.

He is wanted on two extraditable warrants, one out of Maine issued last week charging him with violent stalking and one out of Illinois from February 2014 charging him with home invasion and sexual assault.

Oldaker was processed on the warrant charges and on fresh charges from today’s incident. An image from the State Police Airwing was provided early this morning...

Massachusetts State Police Facebook Massachusetts State Police Facebook loading...

According to the police, further information will be released.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.