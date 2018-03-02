Full List of Vendors for 2018 Berkshire Home, Garden & Outdoor Expo

The Berkshire Home, Garden & Outdoor Expo returns March 10 and 11.

The event will have a new location from previous years, moving from the Berkshire Mall to Paterson Field House at Berkshire Community College. Admission to the expo is free.

This year's expo will take place on Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Sunday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

All areas of home improvement will be represented at the expo. Whether you are in need of landscaping, bathroom remodels, help with your drafty homes, windows, sliding patio doors, or anything you can think of, it will all be at your disposal at the event.

Here is the updated list of vendors for the 2018 Berkshire Home Garden & Outdoor Expo.

1. Berkshire Roll Off Dumpster Rentals

2. Thermo Expert

3. Yankee Home Improvement

4. St. Pierre Cooling & Heating

5. Bath Fitter

6. AC Wood Contracting

7. Berkshire Bathworks

8. Aerus Electrolux

9. Michael A. Bianco Landscaping

10. Carr Hardware

11. E. Weider Mechanical

12. Pest Off Pest Control

13. Sondrini Enterprises

14. Madsen Overhead Doors

15. Trustco Bank

16. Valley Roll Off

17. Vista Home Improvement

18. Dr. Energy Saver by Eco Energy Solutions

19. Culligan Water Conditioning

20. Mass Save

21. Pittsfield Lawn and Tractor

22. Suburban Propane

23. Morrison's Home Improvement

24. KLC Construction

25. Backyard Games Unlimited

26. Leaf Filter Gutter Protection

27. Benchmark Kitchens

28. Sunbug Solar

29. Ryan Landscaping

30. Townsquare Media Berkshire