Full Motorcycle Accident Details Released

On Saturday Apr. 25, 2020 at 2:25 PM the Great Barrington Police Department responded to a single motorcycle accident on Stockbridge Rd /RT 7 in the area of Lovers Lane. The operator, 62 year old Glen Sault of Hopedale, MA, was riding with a larger group, all members of Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association of MA Chapter 2-1, when he lost control of his motorcycle in the travel lane and crashed. Members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle group along with a passing trauma doctor quickly stopped and rendered medical aid until emergency services arrived. Sault was transported to Fairview Hospital by Southern Berkshire Ambulance then to Baystate Hospital by Helicopter. Sault later passed away from his injuries while at Baystate Hospital.

Based on video obtained from another motorcycle at this time no other vehicles or motorcycles are believed to be involved in the crash. The crash is being investigated by the Great Barrington Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office with assistance of the Massachusetts State Police Accident Recon Unit and Crime Scene Services. The Great Barrington Fire Department, Southern Berkshire Ambulance, and Stockbridge Police Department also responded and assisted at the scene.

(press release sent to WSBS from the Great Barrington Police Department for online and on air use)