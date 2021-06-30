Fully Vaccinated MA Residents Can Enter $1M Giveaway Starting 7/1

That's right, everybody! Registration for Vax Millions, the cash and scholarship giveaway for fully vaccinated Massachusetts residents, begins Thursday, July 1.

WWLP/22 News Springfield reports that residents ages 12 and up who are fully vaccinated prior to each drawing are allowed to enter the giveaway. Residents between 12-17 years of age can enter for the chance to win one of five $300,000 scholarship grants and residents 18 and older will have the opportunity to enter to win one of five $1 million cash prizes.

To enter, you must be fully vaccinated and apply on the website VaxMillionsGiveaway.com. For any Bay State resident who does not have access to the internet or requires assistance, a call center will be available to assist with the registration process.

The call center can be reached by calling 211 during the below hours:

Monday-Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Live call center workers will be available in English and Spanish, and 100 additional languages will be available through translators. The VaxMillions giveaway drawings will be held once a week for five weeks beginning Monday, July 26, and continuing every Monday through August 23.

Registration for the first drawing will close on Thursday, July 22. If you are not fully vaccinated by July 22nd, you will miss the first drawing. However, you can still enter the rest of the drawings if you are fully vaccinated at a later date.

Residents only have to enter once to qualify for all drawings occurring after the date of their registration. Residents must have received their vaccine doses within Massachusetts.

The Commonwealth launched the Massachusetts VaxMillions giveaway as one of several strategies to increase COVID-19 vaccines in the state and encourage residents to get vaccinated.

Residents who are seeking a vaccine can find a vaccine location that is convenient for them by visiting here. For more on the story, visit WWLP's website here.

