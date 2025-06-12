Massachusetts folks know how beloved Dunkin' is. It's part of our everyday routine. Many people can't live without their cup or two of Dunkin' coffee. There's no doubt that America runs on Dunkin' and Massachusetts has much to do with that.

You probably already know that the first Dunkin' shop was founded in Quincy before expanding and becoming a multinational company. Dunkin' made its debut in 1948 under the original name Open Kettle, then eventually changed to Dunkin' Donuts and is now known simply as Dunkin.' Today, Dunkin' has over 14,000 locations in 39 countries with its headquarters in Canton, Massachusetts.

With so many locations around the world, you won't have trouble finding a Dunkin' shop near you. This is certainly the case for Massachusetts and for one city in particular. If you live in Boston, you probably have noticed there are quite a few Dunkin' shops around. They're embedded in the area so much so that they probably seem like just another street light or stop sign.

Here's a fun fact: according to The Fact Site, if you live in Boston, then you’re never more than 1.5 miles away from Dunkin’ Donuts. There are a little more than 60 shops in the biggest city and capital of Massachusetts. Yeah, it shouldn't be difficult for Bostonians to find Dunkin.

Some other fun facts about Dunkin', according to Taste of Home, include:

You'll see more than 70 donuts today on a Dunkin' menu.

The original Dunkin's is still open

There's a Dunkin' University (yes, Dunkin' has an actual training center)

You can get free donuts (just look at the details on your next receipt and you'll see for yourself)

Check out more fun and unique Dunkin' facts, including the exclusive black card and how you can skip the line, by going here.

