Game 5 this Afternoon on WNAW…WBEC-AM…and WSBS…Go Sox!

The Red Sox were in a great position to put the Astro’s backs up against the wall last night with a win. Instead, the Astros breaking the game open in the 9th inning has caused a shift in the tide with the series now tied at 2-2. The Red Sox need to win later this afternoon or they will be in trouble returning to Houston on Friday needing to win two in a row on the road. If the Sox can win today, they would have games 6 and 7 to put away the Astros and move onto the World Series.

Last night was a tight game and the Sox had plenty of opportunities to put up more than just the two runs they scored in the 1st inning. The Red Sox and Sox Nation were upset last night at the poor umpiring behind the plate of Laz Diaz who during a pivotal pitch in the 9th inning called a ball on Nathan Eovaldi 1 and 2 pitch. A strike call would have ended the Astros inning leaving runners in scoring position. Instead, two pitches later Jason Castro lined into right-center with the go-ahead run that led to the flood gates opening for the Astros and a devastating loss by the Red Sox.

Yes, the Sox had their chances but the umpiring against both teams during the most important games of the year have been shit. ESPN released a stat from last night’s game saying that Diaz missed 21 ball and strike calls, the most by an umpire this postseason.

The Red Sox send Chris Sale to the mound today against Framber Valdez. The pre-game begins at 4:08 with the 1st pitch at 5:08. Turn down the TV sound and match up the radio broadcast on New Country 94.7 WNAW in North Adams…WBEC AM-1420 in Pittsfield…and WSBS 94.1 in Great Barrington.

The Bruins play their 2nd game of the season tonight in Philly against the Flyers. The B’s are off to a great start winning their first game of the 2021 season over the weekend against the Dallas Stars. Rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman (nicknamed Sway) will be in the net for his 2nd pro start. So far, the rookie has only given up 1 goal in his young big boy career. You can hear Bruins games all season on 94.7 WNAW and on AM 1420 WBEC when there isn’t a conflict with the Red Sox or Patriots.

The Celtics season opener is tonight against the Knicks in NYC. The Celtics have a new look team led by new coach Ime Udoka. Coach Udoka is the 18th head coach in Celtic history and is the first Nigerian head coach in NBA history. Udoka is 43-years old and has been an assistant coach in San Antonio, Philly, and most recently in Brooklyn. He played 7 seasons in the NBA with the Spurs, Trail Blazers, Knicks, and Lakers. You can hear Celtics games on 94.7 WNAW and on AM 1420 WBEC when there isn’t a conflict with the Red Sox, Patriots, or Bruins. The first game on WNAW and WBEC-AM will be this Sunday at 6:30.

